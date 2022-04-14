Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyocera will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

