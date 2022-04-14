Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack Sells 40,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 1,000,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,553. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

