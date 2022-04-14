Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $560.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $560.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $718.96.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $472.61 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $464.77 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $537.78 and a 200 day moving average of $598.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.