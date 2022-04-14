Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 49.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

