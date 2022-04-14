Larry Taddei Sells 2,500 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 2,500 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.73, for a total value of C$54,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$847,491.73.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00.

Shares of MAG traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$22.75. The company had a trading volume of 117,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,316. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$16.74 and a one year high of C$29.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.10. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 437.50.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.4300046 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.71.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

