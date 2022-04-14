Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) were up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94. 67,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,570,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Latch by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Latch by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

