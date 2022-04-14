Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

LRCDF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

