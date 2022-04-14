Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

LRCDF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.