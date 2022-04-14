Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

LB stock opened at C$39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 31.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1412425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

