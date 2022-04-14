Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

