Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of LDOS opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 135,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

