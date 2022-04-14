LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. LeMaitre Vascular also reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $46.51. 90,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,074. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.