Leuthold Group LLC Acquires Shares of 209,436 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.57. 18,273,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,709,774. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.