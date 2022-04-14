Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 8,026,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,895,738. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.