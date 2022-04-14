Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 804,411 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after acquiring an additional 668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.99 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

