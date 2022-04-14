Leuthold Group LLC Invests $384,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.43. 355,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,519. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.95.

