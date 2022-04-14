Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,649,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 453,941 shares in the last quarter.

FENY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 1,649,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,740. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27.

