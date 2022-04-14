Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Triton International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Triton International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of TRTN stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,318. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

