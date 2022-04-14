Leuthold Group LLC Sells 710 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

