Leuthold Group LLC Takes $3.22 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $110,791,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after buying an additional 4,014,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Infosys by 173.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of INFY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.19. 20,145,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,255,822. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

