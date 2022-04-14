LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,884. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

