Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Lincoln National by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Lincoln National by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

