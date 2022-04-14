Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ LGHLW traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 58,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,120. Lion Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

