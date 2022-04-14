Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $5.94 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.94 million and $980.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,912.12 or 0.99656363 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 755,116,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

