Litentry (LIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.91 Million

Litentry (LIT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Litentry has a market capitalization of $46.89 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litentry coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00034253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00104536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Litentry Profile

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,868,771 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

