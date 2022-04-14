LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.63% of LivePerson worth $41,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $807,191. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

