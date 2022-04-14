Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LYG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 7,621,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,945,571. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYG. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.