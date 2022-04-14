Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
LYG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 7,621,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,945,571. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on LYG. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
