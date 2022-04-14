loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.33

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 506464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Raymond James cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.10.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

