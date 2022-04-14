Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.00 and last traded at C$116.13, with a volume of 164388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.01.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.25. The stock has a market cap of C$38.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 6.852327 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,228,174.70. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$1,666,054.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

