Lobstex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $245,984.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $872,802.92 and approximately $245,984.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 573.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,408,131 coins and its circulating supply is 23,332,704 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

