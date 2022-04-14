LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE LTC opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

