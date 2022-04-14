Lua Token (LUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,100.00

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

