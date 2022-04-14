LuaSwap (LUA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $4,902.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00034278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00104664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 232,786,307 coins and its circulating supply is 171,536,467 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

