Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $9.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.76.

LU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. 8,083,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,935. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,756 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

