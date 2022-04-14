Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.44.

Shares of LULU opened at $395.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.29 and a 200 day moving average of $377.67. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

