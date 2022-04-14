Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,772. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

