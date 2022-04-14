Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 439.0% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 102,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,894. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

