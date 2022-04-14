MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 21610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)
