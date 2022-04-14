Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.48.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$722.12 million and a P/E ratio of -94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.73. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.96.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.