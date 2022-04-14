MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of MarketAxess worth $45,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after buying an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,263,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,888,000 after buying an additional 34,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $271.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.32. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.67 and a 1 year high of $545.77.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.11.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

