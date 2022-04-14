Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 107.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

MARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

LON:MARS traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 78.10 ($1.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,096. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 63.19 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.32). The company has a market capitalization of £495.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

