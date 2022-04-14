Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

