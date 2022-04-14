McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.80.

MKC stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

