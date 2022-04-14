mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

MECVF stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

