MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 811.0% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 802,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,569. MDJM has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

