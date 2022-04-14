MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,128. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

