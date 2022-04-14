Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

MCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of MCG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 222,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $50,144,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $40,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

