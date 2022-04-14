Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $14.84

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.52. Mercer International shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 35,177 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

