Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $104,739.04 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.81 on Thursday, reaching $210.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,332,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,898,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.56. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $572.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.18.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.