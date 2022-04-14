MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $34,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.64. 2,847,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

