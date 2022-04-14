Metronome Hits Market Cap of $34.15 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $34.15 million and approximately $23,171.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00006164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.95 or 0.07548266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.73 or 1.00091941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,000,701 coins and its circulating supply is 13,856,127 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

